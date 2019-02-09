Delhi: ASI shot at, accused ‘may have mistaken him for civilian’

An assistant sub-inspector was shot at by two unidentified bike-borne men under the Loha Pul in north Delhi, following which a case was registered at Kotwali police station.

Police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the shooting.

“ASI Bediram was operated upon and the bullet was removed. He has not been able to speak to us at length. Several teams have been formed to arrest the suspects,” said Additional DCP (north) Harender Singh.

The PCR caller, Ankur, who works as a news analyst in Soochna Bhawan’s Electronic Media Monitoring Centre, told The Indian Express: “I was passing through the area when I saw the policeman trying to stop passing vehicles. Initially, I thought it was an accident, but when I went closer, I found him bleeding from his stomach. He kept saying ‘mujhe goli maar di, mera purse cheen liya’.”

Ankur also alleged that another person was also robbed on the same stretch. “This man also alleged that his wallet was stolen by some men in the same area, moments before the ASI was shot at,” he alleged.

Ankur also alleged that there were no streetlights under the bridge. Police are looking into these claims.

Police said the ASI was posted at Hazrat Nizamuddin police station, and was returning home on his bike when he was shot at. An officer from the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station said Bediram was dressed in civilian clothes and had submitted his service pistol at the police station before heading out.

The north district police also suspect that the accused may have mistaken him for a civilian.

He was rushed to the hospital by two constables from a nearby police booth. He was kept in the ICU and later shifted for surgery. Police said they are waiting for him to recover so they can take down his statement and prepare a sketch of the accused.