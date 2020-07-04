Delhi: ASI hit by car dies, prof at Rajasthan university held

Additional DCP (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said, “The accused, Siddharth Bhagat (41), an assistant professor at Jaipur’s Rajasthan University, was driving a Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The accident took place at 10 am. Bhagat has been arrested.” (Rerpesentational) Additional DCP (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said, “The accused, Siddharth Bhagat (41), an assistant professor at Jaipur’s Rajasthan University, was driving a Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The accident took place at 10 am. Bhagat has been arrested.” (Rerpesentational)

A 51-year-old assistant sub-inspector died Friday morning after a car, being driven by a Rajasthan University professor, rammed into a wall in Chanakyapuri.

The policeman, Lal Man Singh Sisodiya, who is part of the PCR unit, was on duty near the the US Embassy when the car hit the wall, killing him.

Additional DCP (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said, “The accused, Siddharth Bhagat (41), an assistant professor at Jaipur’s Rajasthan University, was driving a Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The accident took place at 10 am. Bhagat has been arrested.”

Sisodiya was rushed to RML hospital but he died of his injuries.

A case of causing death by negligence, and rash driving, has been registered at Chanakyapuri police station. Yadav said,

DCP (PCR) Sharat Kumar Sinha said Sisodiya was a resident of Burari, and is survived by his wife and their four children. He said, “I have been informed that the accused was driving rashly, and he hit the wall, and some motorbikes too.”

“We have taken samples and conducted an alcohol test to see if Bhagat was driving under the influence. Results are awaited,” said DCP Yadav.

