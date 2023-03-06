Why Delhi’s Ashram Flyover will be open only for cars and two-wheelers for now

The extended Ashram Flyover, which was inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday, will be open only for light vehicles for now. Officials said heavy vehicles like buses and trucks will be allowed on the stretch after a month as the alignment of a high-tension overhead wire has to be shifted to ensure there are no accidents.

Anant Kumar, Engineer-in-Chief, PWD, said the shifting of the high-tension overhead wire will be complete soon. “We have informed the DTL (Delhi Transco Limited) and this will be shifted soon. Once it is removed, heavy vehicles will be allowed to ply on this stretch,” Kumar said.

While inaugurating the flyover, Kejriwal said, “I congratulate everyone present here today. Today is a very happy day. Earlier, people used to face heavy traffic jams but now travel will be smooth. Three major intersections will be decongested after today’s inauguration.”

“Ever since the AAP came to power in Delhi, the focus is on infrastructure improvement. There is a total of 101 flyovers in Delhi, of which 27 have been constructed by our government. Fifteen more flyovers are going to be constructed in Delhi to reduce traffic jams. Several of these projects are under construction, while some are in the pipeline,” he added.

With the extension complete, the Ashram Flyover has been connected to DND Flyway directly, bypassing the heavily congested stretch with Sunlight Colony on one side and Maharani Bagh on the other.

This comes months after the Ashram Underpass on Mathura Road was opened for traffic.

The flyover extension project was approved in 2017, and work was completed even as traffic was kept open. The flyover was finally shut in January this year before completion.

“Due to some reasons, the work was delayed. This is also one of the busiest sections… Work was initially delayed for about eight months due to Covid,” PWD’s Kumar said.