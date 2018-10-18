Delhi: Ashamed of viral video, man jumps in front of train, say police

Muzamil’s family claimed his employer called him for a meeting, and then beat him up while others made videos of the assault. Muzamil’s family claimed his employer called him for a meeting, and then beat him up while others made videos of the assault.

The mutilated body of a 29-year-old man was found near Sarai Rohilla Railway station Wednesday. Police suspect it to be a suicide attempt. Police said three videos of the victim, Mohammad Muzamil, being assaulted by his employer had gone viral recently, following which he allegedly committed suicide. DCP (Railway), D K Gupta said: “It’s a suicide case and inquest proceedings have been conducted. Local police will look into the allegations of assault and the videos which have gone viral.”

According to police, Muzamil, a resident of Mubarakpur area, was an RTV conductor and worked for the vehicle owner. Police said Muzamil allegedly molested a woman on October 15, following which a PCR call was made and the RTV was kept at Punjabi Bagh police station while Muzamil was taken into custody.

Muzamil’s family claimed his employer called him for a meeting, and then beat him up while others made videos of the assault. “My brother was beaten with a stick and they also made videos… He was ashamed and distressed that videos of him went viral… He committed suicide by throwing himself in front of a train,” alleged Saima, Muzamil’s sister. Police said the videos showed Muzamil crouching in a corner, while the owner wielded a stick and asked where his RTV was. When the stick broke, he could be heard asking for another one, police said.

“The assault went on for some time. My brother kept begging for mercy, but he did not stop,” Saima alleged.

Muzamil’s family had earlier alleged that local police did not entertain them when they approached them with a complaint of the assault a day before Muzamil’s death. However DCP (outer) Seju P Kuruvilla said no such complaint was registered.

