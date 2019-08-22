Delhi: As water rises, family of 4 finds safety atop a tree

A couple and their two children, living at Zero Pushta Road in Shastri Park were forced to spend Tuesday night taking refuge from the flood atop a tree, after they failed to evacuate their house on time, police said.

Rickshaw puller Mohd Jahangir (32) his wife Noor Jahan (30) and their children were rescued by an NDRF team after police received a call at 10.50 am.

Jahangir told police that he came back home late on Tuesday night. His wife had collected all the household goods in order to leave the place but was waiting for him. “By the time he got back, it was too late to leave. The water level was increasing and finding no other way out, they took refuge on a nearby tree. He called police in the morning and the police and NDRF rescued him and his family,” a senior officer said.

Water level in the Yamuna, which has been rising since the last three days, dipped a little Wednesday, but remained well above the danger level, said officials. At 5 pm, water level was recorded at 206.5 metres, down from 206.6 metres at 2 pm. The danger mark is 205.33 metres.

Delhi government officials said the situation may improve Thursday as the quantum of water being discharged at the Hathni Kund Barrage by Haryana is low.

Over 16,000 people living on the floodplains and low-lying areas have been evacuated so far. As per an official estimate, over 23,000 people reside in areas that have been flooded.

CM Arvind Kejriwal inspected a relief camp at Usmanpur Wednesday. “We have made arrangements for tents, food, water, medicines for all. If there’s any other requirement, we will immediately ensure it is arranged,” he tweeted after the visit.