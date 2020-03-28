Delhi: As private labs begin testing, worker safety is priority

At the Delhi-UP border in Noida, Friday. (Photo: Abhinav Saha) At the Delhi-UP border in Noida, Friday. (Photo: Abhinav Saha)

It took over 24 hours for a consignment of testing kits to reach Delhi’s Dr Lal PathLabs from Pune Thursday. As private labs begin testing for coronavirus, the 21-day lockdown is one of many problems they are facing.

Managing Director Dr Arvind Lal said, “There was a major transportation issue, so we had to bring the kits from Pune to Mumbai via road on Thursday, after which a cargo plane flew it to Delhi. There is anyway a shortage of testing kits but we are hopeful of this getting sorted soon.”

In Delhi, other private labs such as Dr Dangs, Indraprastha Apollo and Max too have been told to test for coronavirus. The test is priced at Rs 4,500, and both Dr Dangs and Dr Lal PathLabs are doing home collections.

Sangeeta Reddy, joint managing director of Apollo Hospitals group, said, “The full infrastructure and full-scale testing is expected to begin by March-end. There will be a provision for home collection of samples as well as drive-through testing.” Testing has begun at the Saket branch of Max Lab, while a COVID-19 ward is ready at the Patparganj one.

Dr Arjun Dang, CEO of Dr Dangs Labs, said that as per ICMR guidelines, patients have to show three documents — a doctor’s prescription for COVID-19 testing and the doctor’s registration number; a government photo-ID such as Aadhaar card; and a patient proforma request form.

“A patient can book (for testing) via our website; we also have a special customer care number for this. The sample will be collected from your home,” he said.

“There is a dearth of testing kits as well as personal protective equipment (PPE) kits. We have procured 800-1,000 PPE kits and have placed an order for more,” said Dr Dang. He said that the lab has cars equipped with temperature loggers and cold chain maintenance devices. “We have been getting at least 300 requests daily. We give a turnaround time of 24 hours for the reports to be generated. We won’t do any COVID-19 sample collection at the central lab because of chance of exposure,” he said.

Dr Dang emphasised the need for PPE kits in the market because if a family of four wants to get tested, the person doing the test “must change the PPE four times”.

Dr Lal said staff doing home collections has to be extra careful and that “the government must ensure we are supplied enough PPE kits.” In Gurgaon, SRL Limited, a private lab, started testing on March 26. “Home facilities have not started but people can get tested at the labs. Results will be available in 24 hours,” said an official.

The other private lab in Gurgaon, Strand Life Services, will begin testing soon. “Our employees are being trained… We will soon decide if our facilities will be centralised or we will do home collections ,” said an official.

While Friday was day 3 of testing for Dr Lal PathLabs, it was day 1 for Dr Dangs Labs.

