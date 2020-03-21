Delhi: As fear spreads, educational institutions extend shutdown beyond March

Draw of lots for admission to Delhi govt’s Schools of Excellence have also been postponed indefinitely. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna) Draw of lots for admission to Delhi govt’s Schools of Excellence have also been postponed indefinitely. (Express photo: Praveen Khanna)

With the number of coronavirus cases rising each day, educational institutions in the capital have begun further restructuring their academic calendars.

The Delhi government had ordered all educational institutions to remain closed till March 31. However, The British School took the independent decision to extend this period of closure till April 15. While the school has been continuing classes through virtual mediums, other schools such as those of the Amity group have decided to begin the new academic session via online classes.

Savita Mehta, Vice President (communications) of the group said it was too soon to decide if the period should be extended. “We are still seven working days away from the end of the current session. It will depend on how the situation shapes up in the next week. However, we have begun classes for the new academic year online for senior classes. Starting Monday, we will commence it for other classes, including primary classes. Trainers are visiting teachers’ homes to train them on how to conduct classes. Even activity periods will be conducted as per the time table through video,” she said.

Other institutes have decided to completely restructure their academic calendars. Jindal Global University—which had sent students on a break and decided to re-open on April 6 — has now decided to re-open on May 6. The varsity began online classes for students, but has now decided scrap those as well.

“On March 18, we started classes online which were to continue till April 5, 2020. We have taken cognizance of various concerns expressed in the process of such classes and related safety issues faced by the faculty . These classes were marred by disruptions in electricity at the houses of some faculty members and internet connectivity issues,” read an e-mail by the varsity’s registrar to students. The varsity has decided to split its customary summer break into two and treat this extended closure as the “first summer break” and have the other half after classes and exams of the interrupted session are completed by June-end.

The admission processes of some schools have also been delayed. The draw of lots for admissions to the Delhi government’s Schools of Excellence were scheduled to have taken place Wednesday, but have been postponed indefinitely. Entrance tests and draw of lots for The Jamia Millia Islamia School between March 23 and April 19 also stand postponed.

