Delhi: As crop burning begins, city air quality takes a hit

With the agricultural waste burning season starting in Punjab and Haryana and wind speed dropping, Delhi’s air quality dropped to ‘poor’ (262) on Monday. The air quality index was 181 (moderate) on Sunday.

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), air quality will dip further on Tuesday and will be in the ‘poor’ category. It is expected to slip further on Wednesday and will be in the ‘very poor’ category.

The Delhi government Monday issued a statement, raising concerns about stubble burning in its neighbouring states and that NASA satellite images showed a sudden spike in open burning instances as compared to last week.

“In case effective steps to mitigate the menace of stubble burning are not initiated by the respective state governments, the Delhi government may be left with no other option but to knock on the doors of appropriate courts of law to seek their intervention…,” said a statement issued by Environment Minister Imran Hussain.

