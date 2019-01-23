Toggle Menu
Delhi: As 2-day job fair ends, many leave disappointed

Many others who were hoping for more “diversified job openings” were disappointed with the companies present.

Job seekers filling their registration forms during Delhi Job Mela at Thyagaraj Stadium (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

By Devenarayanan Prasad and Vatsla Srivastava

“Lack of diverse job profiles, unfair eligibility criteria and unnecessary form filling” were some of the problems highlighted by those who attended the two-day Mega Job Fair at the Thyagaraja Sports Complex, which concluded Tuesday.

Sapna Durasna (21) from Mangolpuri, who’s pursuing her MBA, said the job fair did not stand up to expectations: “We had already registered online but they made us register once again, wasting our time.”

S P Sharma (69), an Army man who came with his daughter, said: “Most openings were marketing- and engineering-related. There were not enough media/journalism options, which my daughter was looking for.”

Moti Bagh resident Saroj Nishad (38), a teacher trainee, said she had high hopes from the fair, but her age made her ineligible to apply to most firms. She also flagged empty stalls, mismanagement and missing volunteers. Till 4 pm on Tuesday, Labour Minister Gopal Rai said 3,000 people were shortlisted from 11,000 applicants. The figures pale in comparison to the previous three job fairs in which around 27,000 candidates were shortlisted. Rai said the government does not have data on how many were finally recruited.

He added that the government will launch a mega recruitment drive if the Supreme Court rules in its favour and puts services under its jurisdiction.

