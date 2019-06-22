Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal seeks PM Modi’s help for floodplain project

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday sought the central government’s cooperation for a project that seeks to store “2,100 million gallons” of water in Palla floodplain of Yamuna, north of the capital near the Haryana border.

The CM made the appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting at Parliament House Friday morning. “He said that since Delhi faces an acute water shortage, particularly in summer, this project… will ensure that a single monsoon is sufficient to meet Delhi’s water needs for two years,” a statement from the CM’s office said.

A Delhi Jal Board official said the floodplain is spread over 1,000 acres. It is estimated that in each cycle of flooding, it can store 2,100 million gallons of water. The DJB expects 15 such cycles of flooding during monsoons.

A joint study by DU and IIT-B from October 2017 had also found the floodplain aquifer a sustainable groundwater resource. It can be extracted every 80-100 days, the official said.

Dinesh Mohaniya, DJB vice-chairman, said, “At present we do not have control over land in Delhi, including the floodplains. If the Centre helps us acquire permission… then we would be able to complete the project faster.” Mohaniya said another aspect of the Palla project was to float treated waste water from Coronation Pillar STP upstream of Yamuna till Palla and release it back into the river.