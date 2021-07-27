Delhi govt to recommend names of doctors, healthcare workers for Padma awards

The Delhi government will recommend to the Centre only the names of doctors and healthcare workers for the Padma awards, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Tuesday.

Kejriwal said the names will be picked by a committee led by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after a consultative process involving the residents of the national capital.

The CM issued an email address – padmaawards.delhi@gmail.com – where people can forward their recommendations. The Sisodia committee will shortlist and finalise the names to be forwarded to the Centre from the pool of names suggested by the people.

Kejriwal said suggestions from the public will be accepted till August 15. States and Union Territories are supposed to forward their recommendations to the Centre by September 15, he said.

“Every year, the nation honours a selected few personalities with the Padma awards. In this regard, the Centre writes to the states, seeking recommendations. This time, the Delhi government has decided to recommend the names of doctors and healthcare workers only,” Kejriwal said, during a webcast.

Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award in India, followed by Padma Vibushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Kejriwal had earlier demanded Bharat Ratna for the late Chipko movement leader Sunderlal Bahuguna, as well as doctors and healthcare workers.