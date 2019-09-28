Delhi city news: CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 70 trucks of onions, will be sold at Rs 23.90/kg

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday flagged off 70 mini-trucks carrying onions at the Delhi Secretariat, a day after he said his government would sell the vegetable at Rs 23.90/kg across the city at 400 ration shops. Kejriwal said the move was in response to the “continuous” rise in the retail price of onions, which is as high as Rs 60/kg in the city.

“To bring prices under control, the Delhi government has decided to procure onions from the Central Buffer Stock Exchange through NAFED and sell it at a retail price of Rs 23.90/kg, starting tomorrow,” Kejriwal had said.

“A team of two officials from the Delhi government has been sent to Nashik in Maharashtra to ensure that the quality of onions supplied to Delhi is saleable, and to conduct a pre-dispatch inspection of stocks,” Kejriwal added.

Each person can buy a maximum of five kg onions. Sale points will operate from 10 am to 5 pm.

The BJP had hit out at the AAP government, saying it wanted to “earn profit” by selling onions at Rs 23.90/kg after buying it from the Centre at Rs 15.90. Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari had said, “The Centre is giving onion to Delhi government at the rate of Rs 15.90 per kg so that people in the city do not face the pinch of soaring onion prices. However, Delhi government has announced to sell onions at the rate Rs 23.90 per kg which means it is trying to earn profit from it.”

He also claimed that onion prices have seen a “300 per cent increase” in the city due to “black marketing”. “The Delhi government has failed to check black marketing of onion while middlemen are fleecing the people,” he alleged.