Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal off for 10-day diabetes treatment, IAS meeting on hold

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be heading to Bengaluru for a 10-day naturopathy course for diabetes. According to government officials, Kejriwal’s blood sugar level had shot up during the nine-day protest at the Lieutenant Governor’s office, and had been unstable for the past month.

At a press conference Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that Kejriwal’s health had deteriorated during the protest. “Before the protest started, his plan was to go to Bengaluru for treatment,” he said.

In 2016, Kejriwal had gone to the city for treatment of chronic cough. Plans to meet bureaucrats, meanwhile, seem to be on hold.

In his letter to Sisodia, L- G Anil Baijal had requested Kejriwal to meet bureaucrats “urgently” to discuss ways to ensure their safety, security and dignity when they meet elected representatives. These concerns were raised following allegations that the Chief Secretary was assaulted at Kejriwal’s residence by two MLAs during a ‘midnight meeting’. AAP leaders, including Kejriwal, who were present at the meeting, have denied the allegations.

With Kejriwal headed out of the city for 10 days, no meeting has been scheduled so far. “We were hoping that there would be a meeting Wednesday, but did not get any communication. We are still hopeful of a meeting but it surely can’t happen in the next 10 days. We have made it very clear that we want to speak to the CM. He made a statement assuring us a safe working environment and we will wait for him to tell us how this will happen,” said a senior officer who did not want to be named.

In an open letter to the CM issued Tuesday — hours after he ended his sit-in protest — the Joint Forum of Delhi Government Employees had reiterated that they were looking forward to a meeting with him. “We now look forward to meeting you to discuss how to make our working environment safe and secure, not only in relation to physical assaults but also verbal assaults, threats, intimidation and attack on dignity and respect of officers/officials, including lady officials,” the letter said.

The officers, meanwhile, continued their daily silent protest outside their offices during lunch hours. The silent protest had started in February after allegations that the CS was assaulted, and have continued since. All officials have been standing outside their offices for five minutes each day, and have been sharing photographs on social media.

The Delhi government, meanwhile, has been sharing photographs of meetings taking place between officers and ministers — a way to hold out an olive branch while making the point that the CM’s sit-in protest at the L-G Secretariat was successful. “The protest was to ensure that officers return to work and they have. Many projects that were stalled will now be cleared quickly,” said a senior AAP leader.

