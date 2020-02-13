Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal to take oath on Sunday, likely to retain all ministers

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, who led his party to a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections Tuesday. (File) AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, who led his party to a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections Tuesday. (File)

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, who led his party to a landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections Tuesday, will be sworn in as Chief Minister for the third time on Sunday.

The entire seven-member Cabinet will be sworn in together, said senior leader Manish Sisodia, who was Deputy CM in the previous term, a post that sources said he will continue to hold.

The Delhi Cabinet, by law, has space for seven members, including the CM. The party will send the names of the members to the Ministry of Home Affairs through the Lieutenant Governor.

Sources said that all previous ministers — others are Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Rajendra Pal Gautam, Imran Hussain and Kailash Gahlot — will be repeated. “This is a vote for continuity,” a party leader said.

Another leader said that no first-time MLA will be inducted in the Cabinet this time.

The leader, however, said that the portfolios of ministers had not been decided so far. “It is clear that Sisodia will continue to be Deputy CM and Satyendar Jain will get Health. Some portfolios will change,” the leader said.

Announcing the date for the swearing-in, Sisodia said: “People have voted for Kejriwal’s model of work, his model of development. The verdict has proved that deshbhakti means good education for your children and welfare of people.”

Like in 2013 and 2015, the swearing-in will be held at Ramlila Maidan and will be open to the public. The difference — it will not be held on February 14 this time. The date has become significant for AAP as it was on February 14, 2014, that the 49-day AAP government had quit and, a year later, taken oath.

Senior party leader Jasmine Shah said the decision has been made to ensure a large crowd. “Most of our party members and volunteers have day jobs and cannot take a day off,” he said.

