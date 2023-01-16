scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

'L-G not our headmaster to check our homework': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal leads protest march against VK Saxena

"I again appeal to L-G to respect the Constitution. Supreme Court orders are not just an opinion, it is a binding order, everyone has to respect and follow it," Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said.

CM Arvind Kejriwal leads protest march to Delhi L-G's house. (Express Photo)
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Monday led a march to Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena’s house to protest against the latter’s alleged interference in the functioning of the state government. The latest flashpoint between the L-G and Kejriwal is the Delhi government’s proposal to send school teachers to Finland which Saxena has rejected.

Hitting out at the L-G, Kejriwal said, “Delhi does not want dictatorship but wants constitution and democracy. Our struggle for the rights of the people will continue.”

The chief minister further added, “Even though the Supreme Court clearly said that the L-G does not have the power to take decisions in the transferred subject matters, he is not listening. He says he is the administrator, he has supreme power, and he can do anything. L-G returned the file proposal to send Delhi government school teachers to Finland, asking to get cost benefit analysis done. He says yahi kahin idhar desh k andar hi karvado training (Get them trained somewhere in the country). L-G and  BJP are trying to ruin the education of our children.”

The Delhi government’s works are being deliberately impeded for political reasons, Kejriwal alleged and added that “the LG is not our headmaster to check our homework. He has to say yes or no to our proposals”.

The marchers carried placards saying, “LG Sahab Shikshakon ko Finland Jaane do” (L-G sir let teachers go to Finland).

Responding to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s national convener allegations, the L-G in a statement said, “It is reiterated that the L-G has not rejected the proposal of the training program for primary-in-charges in Finland. Any statement, on the contrary, is deliberately misleading and mischievously motivated.”

“The government has been advised to evaluate the proposal in totality and record the cost-benefit analysis in terms of impact on quality of education being provided to students, so as to assess the effectiveness of various foreign training programmes for teachers undertaken in the past,” the L-G said.

Kejriwal on Monday also stated, “It is very sad that a CM, deputy CM, and all the MLAs have to march to L-G house for this little matter. I again appeal to L-G to respect the Constitution. Supreme Court orders are not just an opinion, it is a binding orders, and everyone has to respect and follow them.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi Assembly Session, which was to begin today, was adjourned till January 17.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 13:51 IST
