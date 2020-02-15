Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal invites PM Modi to swearing-in tomorrow

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the seven Delhi MPs and the eight BJP MLAs to attend his swearing-in ceremony. (File) AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the seven Delhi MPs and the eight BJP MLAs to attend his swearing-in ceremony. (File)

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the seven Delhi MPs (all from BJP) and the eight BJP MLAs to attend his swearing-in ceremony at Ramlila Maidan Sunday. The Prime Minister, however, is not expected to attend as he is scheduled to be in his constituency, Varanasi, on Sunday.

Other than Kejriwal, the six ministers who were part of the previous cabinet — MLAs Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Gopal Rai, Imran Hussain, Rajendra Pal Gautam and Kailash Gahlot — will also be sworn in on Sunday. Delhi, as per rules, can have only a seven-member cabinet.

A notification was issued by the President Friday, appointing the seven to the cabinet. In Delhi, swearing-in can happen only after an intimation about the MLAs in cabinet is sent to the President through the L-G and MHA.

The Directorate of Education also issued a circular Friday, inviting department officials, faculty at DIET and SCERT, heads of all schools along with 20 teachers each, all mentor teachers and vice-chairpersons of school management committees to attend the ceremony. “Attendance of officers of the directorate, DIET and SCERT will be compiled at entry gate,” said the circular.

Heads of schools have to compile the list of attendees and send it to the deputy directors of education in their areas by Saturday.

AAP, through advertisements and posters across the city and on radio, has invited Delhi to attend the ceremony. CMs of other states have not been invited.

According to AAP sources, by keeping the ceremony restricted to Delhi leaders and the public, the party is consciously creating a distance between itself and other Opposition parties. Since it is the principal opposition in Punjab, party members intend to keep at bay any awkwardness of sharing stage with Punjab CM.

“We want the ceremony to be about the people of Delhi, especially our teachers. This is a celebration for Delhi and its people,” said an AAP leader. A senior leader said, “We have received a resounding affirmation that there is a place for our kind of policies and politics in the country. We don’t want to get distracted as we have to work on the organisation in Delhi and in other states, starting with consolidation in Punjab.”

