Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal flags off 100 low-floor AC CNG buses

The Delhi government has inducted 100 low-floor AC CNG buses into its fleet, which were flagged off by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday.

“All buses are equipped with the state-of-the-art technology. They have ITMS (Intelligence Management Transport System) installed which is integrated with CCTV and panic button. The panic button can be pressed during any emergency in the bus and the message will go straight to the control room. If police intervention is needed, it will be connected to the police control room as well,” the government informed.

All buses are GPS-enabled, and can be live-tracked to see whether they are following the route or if there is any deviation. The vehicles will be parked at the Ghumanhera depot.

At the flagging off ceremony, Kejriwal said, “Today we have launched 100 AC low-floor buses and they will start plying on Delhi roads from today. They will be stationed at the Ghumanhera bus depot and will mostly operate on rural routes. After this induction, a total of 6,900 buses are operating in Delhi. This is the highest fleet in Delhi till now… Around the Commonwealth Games, there were nearly 6,000 buses.”

“We are still in the process of procuring more buses. In the coming days, there will be CNG, DTC and electric buses too, which will be inducted into the fleet. It’s a long process to procure the buses… it cannot happen overnight. It takes time because of the tender process etc, and there was a major shortage when we formed the government, and therefore, it has taken time to build the fleet to this level,” he said.

Kejriwal said the government was “committed to strengthening the bus transport system in Delhi” so that they are available at a higher frequency.

Asked about the induction of electric buses, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said, “The first prototype of the electric bus has already reached Delhi. It is at the IP bus depot. On Monday, that will be flagged off. Another 50 buses or so will come by the first or the second week of February. We are trying to have around 300 electric buses by April.”