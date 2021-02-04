Amid claims that farmers missing, Delhi CM says will speak to Centre, L-G if needed

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said that the Delhi government will help trace any farm law protesters who may have gone missing after the January 26 violence. He said that many people as well as farm unions had reached out to him with concerns regarding missing family members and children.

The Delhi government, which is in-charge of jails but not the Delhi Police, issued a list of 115 people who are lodged in different jails in the city for family members to check whether their kin are lodged there.

“As the Chief Minister of the state, I have assured the farmers’ unions that I will try my best to trace the missing persons. I will speak to the Centre and L-G if required,” Kejriwal said.

Farmer leaders had met the Delhi CM on Tuesday, asking for his intervention in the matter.

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has also set up a committee to coordinate with families of people who they have not been able to get in touch with.

“Many people have reached out to the Delhi government in the last few days saying that their family members who were protesting against the farm laws have gone missing, and they are unable to connect with them. I can understand the pain and suffering of these people. It is the responsibility of every government to find the missing people and intimate their families regarding the same… It is possible that many of those missing were arrested in connection with the chaos at Red Fort… We have created a list of the people who are in jails in connection to (the violence on) 26th January. We are issuing this list for public information, and it has the names of 115 people… We are issuing this list that contains the names of those arrested, their addresses, age, and their father’s names, and the date of arrest,” he said.

Kejriwal also said that in case there are others who have not been traced and are not on the list, the Delhi government will help them: “I have assured the farmers’ unions that I will try my best to trace the missing persons and connect them with their families.”