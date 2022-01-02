Arvind Kejriwal on rising Omicron, Covid-19 cases: ‘Don’t panic, hospitalisation low’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, while addressing a press conference on the rising Covid-19 and Omicron cases in the national capital, assured the people that there was “no need to panic as hospitalisation in the current scenario is very low”.

Stating that the present Covid variant is “very mild”, the CM said: “I have data to show that there is no need to panic. On December 29, we had 932 cases. On December 30, there was a jump to 1,313 cases. Cases rose to 1,796 on December 31 and then to 2,796 cases in a day. In today’s report, there is an addition of around 3,100 cases. Cases are increasing each day.”

Kejriwal also compared the active case count in the city. “There are 6,360 active cases in Delhi right now. This number was around 2,191 three days ago. But on December 29, only 262 patients were admitted to hospitals. On January 1, this number came down to 247. This means that the cases that are coming in are very mild, or are asymptomatic and people do not need hospitalisation. At present, only 82 oxygen beds are occupied in Delhi…very few patients who need oxygen are coming in. We have 37,000 such beds and can scale-up at any time,” he added.

The CM also drew a comparison with the number of hospital beds occupied during the deadly second wave last year.

“Yes, there was a shortage of beds and oxygen during the second Covid-19 wave. As such, I wanted to compare the data from then with now. We have around 6,300 active cases right now and on March 27, too, there were 6,600 active cases. Then, 1,150 oxygen beds were occupied. Today, only 82 are. Ventilators that were in use in March were 145, whereas today, that is 5. There were about 10 deaths a day then, and at present, there are either no or one each day. I am telling you these things to show that the current coronavirus strain is very mild right now and there is no need to panic,” Kejriwal said.

Comparing hospitalisation figures Kejriwal said that on April 1, 2020, there were 2,700 cases like yesterday. “1,700 oxygen beds were occupied then and 231 patients were on ventilator support,” he added.

However, urging people to remain responsible, the CM said, “Wear marks, maintain social distancing norms and wash hands with soap. Your government is with you.”