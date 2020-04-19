Delhi sees 186 cases as CM Kejriwal makes fresh appeal to stay inside

Delhi CM Kejriwal addresses a press briefing, Saturday Delhi CM Kejriwal addresses a press briefing, Saturday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Saturday appealed to everyone living in containment zones to remain indoors at all times. On Saturday, the number of containment zones went up to 76 from 66 on Friday. These zones are completely sealed off, and essential items are delivered at home.

“In some containment zones, we are seeing that some people are still roaming outside their houses and visiting neighbours. In one such zone in Jahangirpuri, 26 people of the same family who live in the same area have tested positive. They had been visiting each other even when the area was declared a containment zone… It doesn’t matter if you are a minister or a peon, rich or poor, this can happen to anyone,” Kejriwal said. The first containment zone to be declared in the city was Dilshad Garden, where several people of the same family had been infected. The second was Nizamuddin Basti.

Delhi has seen 1,893 cases so far and 43 deaths. The most cases seen in one day were 356. On Saturday, 186 cases were reported — ten are from Lady Hardinge’s Kalawati Saran Hospital. A 10-month-old baby, his father, two doctors and six staff members of the hospital have tested positive. A total of 207 people have recovered with 134 people being discharged on Saturday. “We were very worried when the number shot up. But over the past three days, the number has started to fall… Hopefully, it will fall further soon,” said Kejriwal.

Along with healthcare staff, the Delhi government will offer compensation of Rs 1 crore for loss of life of anyone who is working with COVID-19 patients. The government had earlier announced that families of doctors, nurses and other hospital staff who succumb to the disease will be given Rs 1 crore as compensation. “There are others as well who are serving patients. Our police officers are doing a wonderful job, as are civil defence volunteers, teachers and school principals. This compensation will also be extended to their families…,” said Kejriwal.Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the government has received 42,000 rapid kits, which will be deployed across all containment zones starting Sunday.

Containment zones

The 10 new containment zones are spread across Southeast, New Delhi, Central, West and North-east districts. These include a lane in A Block, Khizrabad, New Friends Colony; Israel Camp, Rangpuri Pahari and its adjoining area of buffer zone; Buddha Nagar, Inderpuri and its adjoining area of buffer zone; Oberoi Apartments; second floor, Mansarover Garden; Main Road, Shastri Park and gali No 8, Shastri Park; Gali No 18, Gautampuri; and houses near Buland Masjid, Shastri Park. The New Delhi district administration also placed a building in Sarojini Nagar’s Pillanji village under quarantine. All 60 residents have been asked to stay indoors.

“Many tenants in the building share common washrooms, so our rapid response team recommended that the whole building be quarantined till test reports of the family of the index case comes out,” said New Delhi D M Tanvi Garg.

