Arvind Kejriwal: ‘CBI, ED troubling everyone… still don’t understand the scam in liquor policy’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday alleged the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) were “unnecessarily troubling everyone”, and that he still did not know what the liquor scam was all about. “The country cannot progress like this,” he said.

While addressing a press conference in the national capital, Kejriwal said the Lieutenant Governor, CBI and BJP have quoted varying amounts of money involved in the alleged scam, but he didn’t understand what it was really about. “One of their (BJP) leaders says it is a scam of Rs 8,000 crore, the LG says it is a scam of Rs 144 crore and the CBI FIR says there is a scam of Rs 1 crore. I don’t understand what the liquor scam is,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal added that the BJP was using the CBI and ED to threaten everyone across the country. “Instead of talking and thinking about CBI raids, they should focus on important public work like us,” he said.

Kejriwal’s remarks came hours after the Enforcement Directorate launched fresh raids at about 40 locations across the country as part of its money laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Responding to the BJP on its “sting operation” against the AAP, wherein an accused in the liquor scam can be heard saying the excise policy was formulated in a way that a select few got benefits, Kejriwal said, “Who are these sources? Till now, I cannot understand what is the scam in the Delhi Liquor Policy. BJP daily takes different numbers and amounts of scams… the CBI FIR says only Rs 1 crore. They raided (Manish) Sisodia’s house and bank locker, and found nothing. They questioned even people from his (Sisodia’s) villahe but couldn’t find anything,” he said.

The Chief Minister separately attacked the BJP over its plan to create 16 landfill sites in Delhi. “Despite spending crores, they (BJP) couldn’t clear the landfill site. Delhi is already suffering due to three landfill sites and people who are living around are living in hell…Now, it has come to our notice that they are planning to create landfill sites at 16 more places in Delhi.”

The creation of landfills will make Delhi hell, not only people from the city but even people who are coming from abroad will have a bad impression and would not like to come to Delhi, the CM added.