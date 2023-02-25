Delhi artist pays homage to Kerala’s temple murals

Delhi-based painter Pooja Kashyap’s solo exhibition of acrylic paintings, inspired by Kerala’s temple murals, opened at the All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society (AIFACS) on Friday. Historian and author Swapna Liddle, along with artists and curator Naresh Kapuria were present at the inauguration of the exhibition, which will be open at AIFACS till Thursday next week, 11 am to 7 pm.

A visit to the 16th-century Thodeekalam Temple in Kerala’s Kannur district, while she was in the state teaching at the Centre for Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram, kindled Kashyap’s love for the art form. “Prior to this, I hadn’t seen any great artist’s work. But when I saw the frescos fading, I thought that they need to be kept alive. Art should not die. These murals go back to the 8th century and their upkeep has not done justice to their beauty,” she said.

Kashyap’s paintings reflect a striking warmth, with tones of red and orange dominating over other shades of blue, green and white, much like the tonal style of the murals of Kerala’s temples. “I have only used five colours in all my paintings,” said the artist.

The subject of Kashyap’s paintings also pays homage to temple murals of Kerala and range from scenes from the Mahabharat and portrays Lord Krishna, Radha, Lord Vishnu and Lord Ganesha. Apart from these, the collection also includes a deep-coloured painting of a Kuttichathan Theyyam, based on a demigod in the folklore of Malabari Hindus. Theyyam is a ritualistic dance form practised by Hindus in northern Kerala and some parts of Karnataka.

“Theyyam is an old tradition of North Kerala that is not found in the southern part of the state. Although intoxicated, during the theyyam performance, the performer’s energy is so divine and intense that whatever you wish for will come true. I had gone meet this particular theyyam in Payyanur of Kannur district,” she said.

The 46-year-old artist, who currently is an assistant professor at Delhi University, had held her earlier exhibitions in Calicut, Boston and Delhi. Talking about the reaction she received to the ongoing exhibition, Kashyap said, “I don’t like to praise my own artwork, I just like to draw. However, the appreciation that I got from the Malayali community here in Delhi meant the most.”