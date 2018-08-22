Delhi: Armyman stabs his colleague for ‘raping’ wife

The drama ended after 30 minutes, with the man stabbing his colleague thrice with a khukri(Representational Image) The drama ended after 30 minutes, with the man stabbing his colleague thrice with a khukri(Representational Image)

Chaos prevailed inside one of the barracks at Delhi Cantonment on Sunday night when an Army personnel, carrying a sharp-edged weapon, allegedly tried to kill a colleague accused of raping his wife, police said. The drama ended after 30 minutes, with the man stabbing his colleague thrice with a khukri, before being caught by his other colleagues. Both he and his colleague were arrested, the latter on charges of rape.

Confirming the incident, DCP (southwest district) Devender Arya said they have registered two separate FIRs and have arrested both persons.

Police said the alleged rape took place on Sunday afternoon when the 25-year-old accused had first gone with the woman’s husband to the market. The woman’s husband asked him to drop off some food at his home before heading to the barracks. “At the home, he allegedly confined the woman’s two children and raped her,” a senior officer said.

The woman informed her husband about the incident when he returned, and he immediately informed his seniors.

“He then took a khukri and headed to the colleague’s barracks. He chased the man and stabbed him thrice. Others eventually managed to restrain him,” the officer said.

Police said the first FIR under IPC section 376 (rape) was registered on the woman’s complaint and the accused was arrested, while the second FIR was lodged under IPC section 326 (voluntary causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon), the woman’s husband was arrested. Senior officers of the Army have initiated an internal departmental enquiry against both men, police said.

