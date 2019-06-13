Delhi: Armyman shoots at wife, three children come to her rescue

A 36-year-old woman was shot at by her husband, an Armyman, in Greater Noida’s Devta village Tuesday. While six shots were fired, only one hit her as her three children came in the way to shield her, police said, adding that the accused is on the run.

Advertising

According to police, Rinki Bhati (36) was in her sleep when her husband Sheel Kumar Bhati allegedly tried to strangle her. He was allegedly accompanied by a woman he was having an affair with, and his brother Rajeev, police said. A case has been registered against the three under IPC sections 307(attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

“On Tuesday night, Sheel and his accomplices planned to kill Rinki while she was asleep. They tried to strangle her but she resisted and the noise woke up her three children, who rushed to their mother’s rescue. Sheel then pulled out his licensed pistol and fired six shots, but couldn’t kill her because the children came in between,” said an officer at Dankaur police station in Greater Noida.

According to police, Rinki’s daughter Namrata (11) first woke up in the middle of the night when she heard her mother’s scream. She, along with her younger brothers Rohan (8) and Yug (5), rushed to their parents’ room and saw their father with a pistol pointed at their mother. They hugged their mother to shield her from the shots. Only one gunshot hit their mother on the foot.

Advertising

Neighbours heard the noise and reached the spot to find an injured Rinki, who was later admitted to Naveen hospital. Police said they are looking for the accused, who are believed to have skipped town.

Rinki’s father Maharaj Singh registered a complaint against the accused at Dankaur police station. He alleged, “Rinki had registered several complaints against her husband, who beat her because of his extramarital affairs. My daughter could have lost her life had it not been for her children.” Singh added that his daughter is stable.