Aviation firm director, dhaba owner: Duo who ‘attacked’ Army officer, his family in Delhi arrested

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Two men have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the assault on a serving Indian Army officer and his family in Vasant Enclave. The officer’s wife had alleged that she, her husband and their son, a 23-year-old IIT-Delhi graduate, were harassed and assaulted by a group of men drinking outside their residence on April 11.
According to police, the accused have been identified as Satender alias Sonu (49) and Sanjay Sharma (56), residents of Mehram Nagar.
Police said Satender is a director at Chaudhary Aviation Pvt Ltd, a firm that provides chartered and cargo flight services and deals in the sale and purchase of aircraft and related parts. Sanjay runs a local eatery, Pandit Ji Dhaba, in Mehram Nagar.
“Both accused seen in the vehicle have been arrested and are being examined to ascertain the sequence of events and their exact role. The offending Mercedes vehicle has also been seized,” said DCP (Southwest) Amit Goel. More arrests will be made soon, the DCP added.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu expressed deep concern over the incident and said he had spoken to the officer to enquire about the family’s well-being. He also spoke with senior officials of the Delhi Police, directing them to ensure a thorough and swift investigation.
The L-G further directed that adequate security be provided to the officer and his family, reiterating the administration’s commitment to maintaining law and order in the national capital.
According to the complaint, the incident took place around 10 pm when the Army officer’s wife noticed two men allegedly consuming alcohol inside a car parked near their residence, and claimed she had photos and videos of the vehicle.
When she confronted the men over their conduct, she alleged they misbehaved with her and passed inappropriate comments. Alarmed, she called her husband and son for help and also dialled police helpline number 112.
A PCR vehicle was subsequently dispatched to the spot. However, the complainant alleged that instead of intervening, the PCR personnel spoke to the occupants of the car, who in turn made them talk to someone over the phone.
The Army officer’s son later told The Indian Express that a police officer, after the call, refused to file a complaint, saying he would do it later.
As per the complaint, the situation escalated after the men in the car called around 7-8 acquaintances to the spot. The group allegedly assaulted her husband and son for nearly 20-25 minutes. The son said he was the primary target of the assault.
The group allegedly continued to pass unwanted comments at the Army officer’s wife during the assault, outraging her modesty.
On Monday, the DCP had said a preliminary enquiry showed “lapses on part of the Inspector/Investigation and he has been sent to District Lines.”
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