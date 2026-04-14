Aviation firm director, dhaba owner: Duo who ‘attacked’ Army officer, his family in Delhi arrested

When the accused misbehaved, the woman dialled 112 and a PCR vehicle was subsequently dispatched to the spot. (File photo)

Two men have been arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the assault on a serving Indian Army officer and his family in Vasant Enclave. The officer’s wife had alleged that she, her husband and their son, a 23-year-old IIT-Delhi graduate, were harassed and assaulted by a group of men drinking outside their residence on April 11.

According to police, the accused have been identified as Satender alias Sonu (49) and Sanjay Sharma (56), residents of Mehram Nagar.

Police said Satender is a director at Chaudhary Aviation Pvt Ltd, a firm that provides chartered and cargo flight services and deals in the sale and purchase of aircraft and related parts. Sanjay runs a local eatery, Pandit Ji Dhaba, in Mehram Nagar.