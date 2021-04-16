Delhi: Army jawan robbed, pushed out of moving auto

DCP (Southeast) R P Meena said the incident took place on the Yamuna bank near Ashram loop road.

An Army jawan was allegedly robbed and thrown out of a moving auto in southeast Delhi’s New Friends Colony.

The police said the 24-year-old man, Tanwar Raj Singh, boarded a shared auto at Sarai Kale Khan to go to Kashmere Gate. Preliminary investigation revealed that three men, including the auto driver, beat him up with sticks before pushing him off. They robbed his bag containing his uniform and pistol along with 10 live cartridges.

The police said the incident took place on April 13 when Singh, a native of Rajasthan’s Kota, came to Delhi and was going to Punjab where he was posted.

“Around 1 am, he reached Sarai Kale Khan in a bus. He was looking for an auto-rickshaw to go to Kashmere Gate from where he was supposed to board another bus for Punjab. In his complaint, he stated that two men were already sitting in the auto, posing as other passengers. The driver asked about his destination and agreed at Rs 50 fare to be shared among the passengers,” a senior police officer said.

The complaint alleged that a few minutes later, the driver went down a dusty road along the Yamuna but he thought it may be a short cut. After around one kilometer, the men allegedly overpowered him and asked him to hand over his belongings.

“He resisted and they started beating him with sticks. They dumped him when they saw his injuries and robbed his trolley bag containing his ID card, shoes and uniform, 7.56 pistol along with 10 live cartridges,” an officer said.

The police said Singh had another bag and phone in his hand and his purse was in his pocket, which the accused did not rob. The trolley bag was in the back of the auto.

DCP (Southeast) R P Meena said the incident took place on the Yamuna bank near Ashram loop road. “The jawan made a PCR call from his phone and we have lodged an FIR. That route is open these days due to ongoing government projects in that area. We are probing the case and have collected vital leads. The culprits will be nabbed soon,” he said.

The police suspect the role of an organised gang who pose as auto drivers and passengers to rob commuters. “The man was shown pictures of some criminals in the area but he could not identify them as they were wearing masks. Police are checking CCTV footage on the route that the accused auto driver took to get some leads,” an officer said.