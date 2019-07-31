Delhi: Army captain’s body found on railway tracks, police say may be suicide

The decapitated body of a 26-year-old Army Captain was found on a railway track near Sadar Bazaar Railway Station Monday morning. Captain Diwakar Puri was returning home to Rohini following seven-week training in Lucknow, said police, adding that it could be a case of suicide.

Police said CCTV footage near New Delhi Railway Station shows him walking on the platform towards Sadar Bazaar Railway Station, where he was hit by a train. “Puri left Lucknow in Shramjeevi Express Sunday, which arrived in the capital around 5 am Monday. He was asleep when the train arrived at the station, and an attendant woke him up. Later, police discovered three bags he had left inside the coach. At 11:30 am, a constable found his body on the track,” Dinesh Gupta, DCP, Railways, said.

A post-mortem was conducted at Sabzi Mandi mortuary, said police, adding that no foul play is suspected so far.

Girdhar Lal (55), Puri’s father who works as an auditor at the National Institute of Malaria Research, told The Indian Express: “When he did not come until 8:30 am, we asked one of his cousins to pick him up from the station. There, he found that the train had already arrived and his luggage was with police.”

“My son wasn’t depressed. He could not have committed suicide. He was happy and was eager to meet us. He was recently promoted as Captain. I talked to him over the phone Saturday and he told me that he has been posted to Pulwama and had to join mid-August,” said Lal.

Puri worked in the Army Medical Corps. He studied at the Armed Forces Medical College in Pune. “His mother always talked about how Puri wanted to join the Army… His cousins were waiting for rakhi and were excited to meet him,” said Girish Nath (43), his uncle.

Police have registered a case under CrPC section 174 (investigation under unnatural death).