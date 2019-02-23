Delhi: Army Captain found hanging, note recovered

A 47-year-old Indian Army captain allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his house in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar Friday afternoon, police said. A suicide note was recovered from the spot, which indicates he was “stressed”, police added.

According to police, Jayantha Kumar M was posted with the central base post office. “The incident came to light after police received a call at around 1 pm. They rushed to the spot and found him hanging using a bedsheet. He used to live alone,” a senior police officer said.

“A suicide note was found near his body. Prima facie it appears that he was stressed. We are conducting an investigation under Section 174 of the CrPC. The post-mortem will be conducted after his family arrives from Bengaluru,” police added. In the one-page suicide note, he wrote: “I am honest and innocent… People have misused my innocence, but I will not allow them to misuse me anymore… I love my family; happy birthday, my son.” The note also names a person, who police said will be questioned.

In a separate incident, a 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Burari after consuming poison Friday morning. Police said they have recovered a suicide note, in which she has allegedly written that she was depressed as she was unable to get married, and that her neighbours had started mocking her about it.

In a third incident, a 35-year-old man allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison at Vijay Chowk Friday, police said. He is undergoing treatment at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.