Delhi: Armed men target 24×7 in GK, make off with Rs 47,000

Three unidentified assailants allegedly barged into a 24×7 convenience store in Greater Kailash Wednesday morning and robbed the cashier of Rs 47,000 at gunpoint.

CCTV footage of the incident shows three masked men barging into the Pamposh Enclave store and brandishing weapons to threaten the cashier.

DCP (south) Vijay Kumar said an FIR has been registered under IPC sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention).

A senior police officer said the incident took place around 3.50 am when store attendant Lekhraj Chand (29) was alone inside. “On entering the store, the men first looked around to see if other people were present. When they found the cashier was alone, they targeted him,” police said.

The complainant alleged that the accused threatened and manhandled him.

“One asked him to give him all the cash, while the other two guarded the entrance. Two of them were carrying country-made pistols. They held the cashier hostage and asked him not to scream,” police said.

After they left, the complainant headed to a police station. Police later called an FSL team to lift evidence from the spot.

“CCTV footage shows they simply asked him to give the cash, and he did so without resistance. We also found that the assailants came in a white sedan. We are scanning call detail records of the complainants and further investigation is underway,” Kumar said.

The DCP added that there was no police patrolling team in the area when the incident took place.

Last week, three masked men had barged into a showroom in South Extension after breaking the lock, and decamped with 119 laptops.