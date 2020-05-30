Delhi: Armed men rob staff at hospital of Rs 1,500; RML institute dean admitted to Max

CCTV grab of the incident CCTV grab of the incident

At least two armed assailants allegedly robbed a private hospital staffer of Rs 1,500 from the hospital reception in Northwest Delhi early Thursday morning. CCTV footage of the incident shows the two men, with pistols in their hands and their faces covered with cloth, talking to the staffer.

No FIR has been filed in the matter so far. “We have not received a complaint from the private hospital yet,” said DCP (Northwest) Vijayanta Arya.

The incident took place at Mahindra Park, and a police officer said that the hospital “is not interested in filing a complaint”. However, the officer added that since the video has been accessed, attempts will be made to trace the accused.

In the video, the staffer is holding what appears to be some currency notes in his hand, and can be seen opening drawers. There is a fourth person in the video too, who’s not wearing a mask or a cloth around his face, and is yet unidentified.

RML institute dean admitted to Max

The Dean of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Dr Rajeev Sood, has been admitted to Max Smart Super Speciality Hospital. He tested positive for Covid on May 24 and had been in home isolation since then.

On Friday evening, his daughter reached out to the general public on social media seeking a donor for plasma therapy. The hospital where he is admitted is among seven in Delhi which have been given permission to run clinical trials on convalescent plasma therapy. The family later found a donor at the hospital.

RML hospital, which has also received permission to start the clinical trial on plasma therapy, hasn’t initiated the process yet.

Dr Sood was looking after the management of Covid manpower at the hospital, which has been functioning as a designated hospital to tackle the disease. Over 30 healthcare workers from the hospital have tested positive for the disease so far.

According to the sources, Dr Sood had fever and mild upper respiratory infection after which he got himself tested.

