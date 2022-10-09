Delhi: Armed men loot Rs 1.5 cr from Karol Bagh store

A group of five-seven armed assailants broke into a mobile accessories shop in Karol Bagh and looted Rs 1.5 crore at gunpoint, said police Saturday. Police said the incident took place on Friday night and that the accused are yet to be identified and arrested.

According to police, a PCR call about the incident was made around 9.30 pm by owner of the shop on Arya Samaj Road. The owner was in Jodhpur at the time of the incident. Police said the accused posed as customers and entered the shop wearing helmets, and threatened four employees inside the shop at gunpoint.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said, “We received a complaint stating that there was an (incident of) loot in Karol Bagh. Around 8.50 pm, five-six armed assailants barged into the shop and took Rs 1.5 crore from the cash counter. We have registered a case under sections of dacoity and dacoity with attempt to cause grievous hurt.”

Police said initial probe revealed that the accused came on two bikes and a probe is on to ascertain if a shop employee was involved. Police are scanning CCTVs to track the robbers.