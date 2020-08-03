Delhi: Armed men fire inside used luxury car showroom, seek ‘protection money’

The incident took place near Dwarka Sector 23. (Representational) The incident took place near Dwarka Sector 23. (Representational)

Three armed assailants Saturday entered a used luxury car showroom at MG Road in Sultanpur and fired four gunshots, hitting two Audi cars. Before leaving, they dropped a note demanding Rs 1.5 crore as “protection money”, allegedly on behest of gangster Kaushal, who was arrested last year by Haryana police.

An FIR has been registered at Vasant Kunj police station in connection with the brazen daylight threat. “We have registered the FIR under IPC sections 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 120 (criminal conspiracy), and under the Arms Act after receiving a complaint. We are working on some strong leads,” said DCP (Southwest) Devender Arya.

The incident took place around 3 pm, with the caller informing police that armed assailants wearing scarves had entered the showroom near Sultanpur Metro station. The caller also claimed “18-20 rounds” were fired.

“We rushed to the spot and found the complainant, Manoj Singh, a resident of Vasant Kunj, who runs the showroom. He told police that the men started firing right from the moment they entered the store. Employees at the showroom hid wherever they could,” said a senior police officer.

Police said one of them then left a note demanding the money. “Singh informed police that they had parked their vehicle a few metres away from the showroom, and walked up to it after the incident. No one was injured,” an officer said.

The crime forensic team of the Southwest district was called in to lift fingerprints. “After inspection, they found live cartridges at the spot. The bullets had hit two Audi cars. Police have found CCTV footage which shows the assailants arriving in their car, but the number plate could be fake,” the officer said, adding that a team is going to question Kaushal to ask about his associates.

Police have so far found that some of his associates recently got out of jail, and are collecting details about them.

Police are also looking into similar incidents of men firing and demanding protection money, in other parts of the city.

Last year, Haryana police in coordination with their Delhi counterparts, Interpol, RAW and Dubai police had arrested gangster Kaushal in a covert operation. He had been evading arrest since December 2016 and was operating an extortion racket from Dubai after procuring a work visa through a fake passport. He is currently lodged in Hisar jail and allegedly involved in over 200 cases of extortion, murder and attempt to murder.

