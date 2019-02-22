Delhi: Armed assailants rob men in auto; 2 held

On Thursday afternoon, a brief exchange of fire between police and four men on two bikes was reported from NH24 near Akshardham, after the latter allegedly robbed two businessmen in an auto of Rs 15-20 lakh. While no one was injured, police arrested one man for allegedly robbing the poultry farm owners, said DCP (East) Jasmeet Singh.

A 32-year-old man, who works with the two businessmen, was also arrested. “He was the one conspiring with the four men and gave them information on the movement of the two victims. He was working with them for years, and was a collection agent,” said Singh.

The incident took place at 4.30 pm. A case under IPC sections 397(robbery),186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), as well as under sections of the Arms Act, has been registered.

The two 30-year-old businessmen, residents of Karnal, were on their way to Ghazipur murga mandi when their auto was intercepted by four men on two bikes. After allegedly robbing them, they fled the scene and were chased by officers patrolling the area.

“One accused fired at the officers and was caught. The pistol has been recovered from him. We are searching for the other accused, and investigating the matter further,” said Singh.