Delhi AQI to remain ‘very poor’, minimum temperature likely to be 7 degree Celsius

The air quality in Delhi is likely to be in the ‘very poor’ category on Saturday, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle at 7 degree Celsius.

On Friday, the 24-hour average AQI was 415, i.e,, in the ‘severe’ category. The AQI has remained ‘severe’ for four consecutive days. AQI between 301 and 400 is considered ‘very poor,’ and 401 and 500 ‘severe.’

Air quality is likely to improve after December 27 onwards, the Air Quality Early Warning System’s forecast indicates. The India Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall in Delhi from December 26-28.

The 24-hour average AQI was 423 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 10 am on Saturday. Other monitoring stations that recorded AQI in the ‘severe’ category include Jahangirpuri (466), Anand Vihar (455), Punjabi Bagh (433), and RK Puram (443). The AQI at the monitoring stations at Chandni Chowk, Lodhi Road and Sri Aurobindo Marg stood in the ‘very poor’ category.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Delhi is likely to settle at 7 degree Celsius on Saturday, and the maximum is likely to be 23 degree Celsius, according to IMD’s forecast. Over the past 24 hours, the minimum temperature recorded at the Safdarjung weather observatory was 7 degree Celsius, while the maximum temperature was 22.9 degree Celsius.

The temperature recorded at 8.30 am on Saturday was 8.4 degree Celsius, and the relative humidity at the same time was 95%. Over the next six days, the minimum temperature is likely to range between 7 and 9 degree Celsius.