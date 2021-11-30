Delhi air quality may improve today as wind picks up

With the possibility of strong winds on Tuesday, the air quality in Delhi is likely to improve to the lower end of the ‘very poor’ category, according to a forecast from the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi.

After three days of having remained in the ‘severe’ category, the AQI had improved marginally on Monday to reach the ‘very poor’ category. AQI between 301 and 400 is considered ‘very poor’, while AQI falling between 401 and 500 is categorised as ‘severe’.

Calm conditions are likely to return with wind speed slowing down on Wednesday, the forecast indicates. The AQI may remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Wednesday and Thursday.

At monitoring stations that have been recording AQI in the ‘severe’ category over the past few days, the air quality improved marginally to reach the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday morning. At Anand Vihar, the AQI as a 24-hour average at 10 am on Tuesday was 357, having improved from 459 on Monday morning. At Jahangirpuri as well, the 24-hour average AQI was 357 at 10 am, while it had stood at 449 on Monday morning. At RK Puram, the AQI was 356 on Tuesday morning, having improved from 431 on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature on Tuesday is likely to be 10 degrees Celsius, and the maximum could be around 26 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Over the past 24 hours, the minimum temperature recorded was 9.8 degrees Celsius. The IMD has also predicted that rainfall or thundershowers are a possibility on December 5.