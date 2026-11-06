Delhi’s AQI ‘Very Poor’ for 4th day in a row, to be ‘severe’ on Diwali weekend

Shortly after registering the cleanest October average in eight years, the air quality in Delhi has deteriorated once again. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the ‘Very Poor’ category for a fourth consecutive day on Thursday, with the index settling at 369. Neighboring cities in the NCR registered comparable levels, with Gurugram standing at 339 and Noida at 283, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

The situation is likely to worsen in the coming days, with forecasts of ‘Severe’ AQI from Friday to Sunday. “The outlook for the subsequent 6 Days: The air quality is likely to be in the Severe to Very Poor category,” read a bulletin by the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).