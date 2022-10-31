Delhi AQI likely to remain in ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ categories this week

The air quality in Delhi is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ categories over the week ahead, according to a forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi. The AQI is likely to be in the ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ categories on Monday and Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category, the forecast indicates. For the subsequent six days as well, the AQI is set to remain in the ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ categories.

AQI between 301 and 400 is considered to be ‘very poor’, while AQI between 401 and 500 is categorised as ‘severe’.

The predominant surface winds on Monday are likely to be coming from the northwest or southeast of Delhi and wind speeds of up to 8 kmph are likely with calm conditions prevailing in the morning. A wind speed of less than 10 kmph is not considered favourable for the dispersion of pollutants.

With smoke from stubble burning increasingly contributing to PM2.5 levels in Delhi, data from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) shows that there have been 13,873 instances of paddy residue burning from September 15 to October 30 in Punjab. This is higher than the 10,374 such instances recorded till October 30 last year. However, the number of stubble fire incidents so far this year remains lower than the figure recorded in 2020–27,088 in Punjab till October 30.

So far this year, Haryana has recorded 1925 incidents of stubble burning, according to IARI data which relies on information from Nasa satellites. This is lower than what Haryana has recorded in previous years till October 30. In 2021 for instance, Haryana recorded 2561 incidents of stubble burning till October 30, while it was 2876 burning events in 2020 and 4258 in 2019.

This year, Delhi has recorded five stubble-burning incidents so far. No such events were recorded in the national capital till October 30 last year.