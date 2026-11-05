Delhi AQI at 370 today, 10 monitoring stations record ‘severe’ pollution

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 370 at 8 am. Several parts of the capital recorded ‘severe’ pollution levels, with Jahangirpuri reporting the highest AQI of 459, according to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

Delhi’s air quality was in the ‘very poor’ category (350) at 4 pm on Tuesday and it rose to 379 at 6 am on Wednesday.

Station-wise readings showed that at least 10 monitoring stations recorded AQI levels above 400, placing them in the ‘severe’ category. Alipur recorded an AQI of 433, Bawana 413, Jahangirpuri 459, Mundka 423, Narela 434, Okhla Phase 2 401, Patparganj 407, Punjabi Bagh 448, RK Puram 418, Rohini 432, Sirifort 404 and Sonia Vihar 423. All these areas fell in the ‘severe’ category.