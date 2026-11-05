Delhi AQI at 370 today, 10 monitoring stations record ‘severe’ pollution

Air quality is likely to deteriorate further over the next two days, with the Air Quality Early Warning System forecasting severe pollution on November 6 and 7.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readNew DelhiNov 5, 2026 09:45 AM IST
Delhi Air PollutionTraffic moves through dense smog as air quality deteriorates across the national capital region ahead of winter in New Delhi. (Source: AP)
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Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 370 at 8 am. Several parts of the capital recorded ‘severe’ pollution levels, with Jahangirpuri reporting the highest AQI of 459, according to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM).

Delhi’s air quality was in the ‘very poor’ category (350)  at 4 pm on Tuesday and it rose to 379 at 6 am on Wednesday.

Station-wise readings showed that at least 10 monitoring stations recorded AQI levels above 400, placing them in the ‘severe’ category. Alipur recorded an AQI of 433, Bawana 413, Jahangirpuri 459, Mundka 423, Narela 434, Okhla Phase 2 401, Patparganj 407, Punjabi Bagh 448, RK Puram 418, Rohini 432, Sirifort 404 and Sonia Vihar 423. All these areas fell in the ‘severe’ category.

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And other locations recorded ‘very poor’ air quality. The areas are Ashok Vihar 345, Dilshad Garden 310, Dwarka Sector 8- 395, ITO 399, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 393, Mandir Marg 396, NSIT Dwarka 303, Najafgarh 375, Nehru Nagar 338, Pusa 380, Shadipur 301, Sri Aurobindo Marg 309 and Wazirpur 370.

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 296, placing it in the ‘poor’ category.

Meanwhile, a private AQI monitoring website reported Delhi’s air quality at 552 at 8 am. The difference in the AQI figures by EWS and AQI.in is due to the different parameters considered to measure the air quality.

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Delhi air watch · Thursday, Nov 5
12 Delhi stations in ‘severe’ as Diwali nears
The city’s overall AQI stayed ‘very poor’ at 8 am. Winds may offer brief relief on Nov 6–7, forecasters say, but the outlook is mixed.
370VERY POOR
Delhi overall AQI at 8 am, Thursday (CPCB scale)
370
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
0–50Good
51–100Satisfactory
101–200Moderate
201–300Poor
301–400Very poor
401–500Severe
Tue 4 pm350
Wed 6 am379
Thu 8 am370
459highest: Jahangirpuri
12stations above 400 (‘severe’)
552private site, ‘hazardous’ (unofficial)
‘Severe’ stations (401–500)
Jahangirpuri
.
459
Punjabi Bagh
.
448
Narela
.
434
Alipur
.
433
Rohini
.
432
Mundka
.
423
Sonia Vihar
.
423
RK Puram
.
418
Bawana
.
413
Patparganj
.
407
Sirifort
.
404
Okhla Phase 2
.
401
‘Very poor’ stations (301–400)
399 ITO
396 Mandir Marg
395 Dwarka Sec 8
393 JLN Stadium
380 Pusa
375 Najafgarh
370 Wazirpur
345 Ashok Vihar
338 Nehru Nagar
310 Dilshad Garden
309 Sri Aurobindo Marg
303 NSIT Dwarka
301 Shadipur
‘Poor’ (201–300)
296 Anand Vihar
What the forecasts say
Thu, Nov 5 → Nov 6–7: official early warning
The Air Quality Early Warning System says air stays ‘very poor’ Thursday, then may worsen to ‘severe’ on Nov 6–7. Ventilation index below 6,000 sq m/s; winds under 10 kmph.
Nov 6–7: meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya (on X)
Winds could rise from under 5 kmph to 10–20 kmph, improving AQI by 20–30% in the afternoon and evening and 10–20% at night versus current levels.
Diwali: Sunday, Nov 8
Nov 8–13: winds may weaken again
Dahiya cautions that an approaching western disturbance could slow winds, so pollution may rise after Diwali, per PTI.
Note: the two forecasts differ for Nov 6–7. A private monitoring site’s 552 reading is not an official CPCB figure, and methods differ between monitors.
Source: PTI; IITM and Air Quality Early Warning System; CPCB AQI bands. Readings as of 8 am, Thursday, Nov 5, 2026. Figures are provisional and change through the day.
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How is it going to be after Diwali?

Delhi is likely yo witness a rise in pollution levels after Diwali as weakening winds are expected to trap pollutants over the national capital. Changing wind patterns may help disperse some of the smog on the festival day, as per the PTI reports.

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In a post on X, meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya said wind speeds could increase from the current levels of less than 5 kmph to around 10-20 kmph on November 6 and 7.

The increase in wind speed could help disperse smog across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. AQI levels could improve by 20%-30% during afternoon and evening hours and by 10%-20% at night compared with current levels, he said.

Dahiya also cautioned that the wind speeds could weaken again between November 8 and 13 due to an approaching western disturbance.

Delhi air quality update

According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain in the ‘very poor’ category on Thursday before deteriorating to the ‘severe’ category between November 6 and 7.

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The ventilation index is likely to remain below 6,000 square metres per second, while average wind speeds are expected to stay below 10 kmph. Both conditions can restrict the dispersal of pollutants and cause them to accumulate over the city.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is classified as ‘good’, 51-100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 as ‘moderate’, 201-300 as ‘poor’, 301-400 as ‘very poor’, and 401-500 as ‘severe’.

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