Delhi: AQI to improve slightly today, cold wave to ring in the new year

Air quality of Delhi deteriorated on Sunday and is forecast to slip into the severe category, as per government agencies.

Moisture laden winds from the northeast direction were increasing the concentration of pollutants in the air, experts said, but from Monday the wind direction would change and bring some improvement.

Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) on Sunday was very poor with a reading of 396, five points below the severe range, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). On Saturday, the AQI was 337.

V K Soni, head of the Met department’s Environment Monitoring and Research Centre (EMRC), said, “Air quality will briefly slip into severe category before improving into very poor range on Monday. The wind speed recorded on Sunday was good for dispersion of pollutants — 10 to 15 kmph — but because of high moisture content, the air quality deteriorated.”

Temperatures are also expected to dip Monday onwards, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has forecast a cold wave in Delhi from December 29 to January 1.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature was 6 degrees Celsius and the maximum was 22.6 degrees Celsius in the city. By December 31, the minimum and maximum temperatures are forecast to fall to 3 degrees and 18 degrees Celsius, as per the IMD.