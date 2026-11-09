Delhi AQI hits ‘severe’ category day after Diwali, capital chokes on thick smog

Rajiv Chowk clocked an AQI of 381 at 1:30 am, while the area surrounding South Extension registered an AQI of 360 at 4:00 am.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Nov 9, 2026 07:08 AM IST
delhi air qualityBuildings enveloped in a thick layer of smog amid air pollution, in New Delhi, Saturday. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)
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A day after Diwali festivities, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi has hit 406 slipping into “severe” category and a thick layer of smog has engulfed the Capital.

A thick layer of smog engulfed several parts of the city, deteriorating visibility during the early morning hours, especially around the Inderlok area.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI at ITO stood at 406 around 4:20 am, falling in the “severe” category. Several other areas in the Capital continued to reel under the “very poor” air quality bracket. Rajiv Chowk recorded an AQI of 381 at 1:30 am, while the area surrounding South Extension registered an AQI of 360 at 4:00 am, ANI reported.

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