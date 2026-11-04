Delhi AQI hits 287-day low as Punjab farm fires spike; Sirsa targets AAP government

Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to its worst level in 287 days on Tuesday, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 350 in the ‘Very Poor’ category, amid a sharp rise in stubble burning incidents in Punjab and unfavourable weather conditions.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa accused the AAP-led Punjab government of deliberately facilitating stubble burning, alleging that Punjab Police personnel were themselves helping set crop residue on fire.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), 57 of Delhi’s 59 monitoring stations recorded data on Tuesday, with PM2.5 emerging as the dominant pollutant.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The impact of the rising pollution load was heavily visible across neighbouring cities. Gurugram recorded an AQI of 305 (Very Poor), Noida 291 (Poor) and Ghaziabad 235 (Poor). Greater Noida recorded 189 (Moderate), while Faridabad was at 106 (Moderate), as per CPCB.