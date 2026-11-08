Delhi AQI ‘very poor’ on Diwali, to turn ‘severe’ as celebrations gather pace

As Delhiites stepped out to celebrate Diwali on Sunday, the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 371 at 7pm, entering the ‘very poor’ category.

Of the 59 monitoring stations that recorded data at 7 pm, 19 were in the ‘severe’ category, seven in the ‘poor’ and the remaining 33 in the ‘very poor’. The worst AQI was recorded at Jahangirpuri at 460.

Several social media users reported smelling smog and firecracker smoke in the air as celebrations gathered pace across the capital, with the city’s air quality remaining close to the ‘severe’ threshold.

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According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as ‘good’, 51 and 100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 as ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 as ‘poor’, 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 as ‘severe’.