Delhi chokes on Diwali: AQI hits 384, multiple pockets enter ‘severe’ zone

Delhi air pollution remains severe, with several monitoring stations recording AQI levels above 400. Jahangirpuri tops the list with a PM2.5 reading of 450, followed by Punjabi Bagh and R K Puram.

By: Express Web Desk
1 min readUpdated: Nov 8, 2026 09:01 AM IST
GRAP-III imposed in NCR, Delhi Air Quality Index, delhi aqi, Delhi air pollution, Delhi air quality, air pollution, air pollution level, Delhi severe air quality, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsDelhi's AQI on Sunday was at 383 in 'very poor' category. (ANI Photo)
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Delhi woke up to a hazy morning on Diwali as the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 384, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Several monitoring stations recorded AQI readings above 400 with Jahangirpuri reporting the highest PM2.5 reading at 450, followed by Punjabi Bagh at 449, R K Puram at 448, Bawana at 446 and IIT Delhi at 445.

The area around India Gate remained in the ‘very poor’ category with with the AQI recorded at 398, according to the CPCB.

Meanwhile, Akshardham Temple AQI around Akshardham Temple was recorded at 344.

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