Delhi chokes on Diwali: AQI hits 384, multiple pockets enter ‘severe’ zone

Delhi woke up to a hazy morning on Diwali as the national capital recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 384, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Several monitoring stations recorded AQI readings above 400 with Jahangirpuri reporting the highest PM2.5 reading at 450, followed by Punjabi Bagh at 449, R K Puram at 448, Bawana at 446 and IIT Delhi at 445.

VIDEO | Delhi: The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) for the city reels under the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories as a thick blanket of smog envelopes the national capital. (Visuals from Kartavya Path) (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) https://t.co/fiEPb0wT8p — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 8, 2026

The area around India Gate remained in the ‘very poor’ category with with the AQI recorded at 398, according to the CPCB.

Meanwhile, Akshardham Temple AQI around Akshardham Temple was recorded at 344.