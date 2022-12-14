scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Delhi’s AQI at ‘moderate’, better than usual for December

“Low winds in winter, which usually sees calm conditions, facilitate dispersion of pollutants. This December, the days have been warm which has also broken our fall into severely air-polluted days,” said a Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) official.

The CSE report had said Delhi has seen the cleanest October-November air in eight years and that there had been no prolonged smog episodes in the time frame in five years.

A winter breeze has brought Delhi’s air quality from ‘very poor’ to ‘moderate’ in a matter of three days. The city, which usually sees ‘very poor’ or ‘severe’ air quality days in winter, recorded ‘moderate’ air Tuesday and Wednesday morning. While the Air Quality Index (AQI) on Tuesday was 177, it stood at 160 Wednesday morning.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, meanwhile, talking about a Centre of Science and Environment (CSE) report said Wednesday, “The people of Delhi have worked hard to reduce pollution. We are seeing results slowly. We have to reduce it further.”

Air pollution is a complex factor, which depends not just on the input of pollutants but also on geographical location, temperature, wind speed, wind direction etc.

The first two weeks of December have not seen any western disturbance and no rain either and the days have been warmer than usual. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature till December 20 is going to be around 25-26 degrees Celsius while the minimum will be around 7-8 degrees Celsius.

Shallow fog is expected starting Saturday morning.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature (recorded early morning) was recorded as 10 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal. The maximum is expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius, much warmer than usual for this time of the year.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 10:56:13 am
