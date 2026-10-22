Delhi’s air in ‘poor’ category, Mumbai records moderate air quality

A day after Delhi enforced phase 1 of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-I) the air quality index remained in thee ‘poor’ category at an air quality index of 225. Wednesday was Delhi’s first ‘poor’ air quality day of the season and it followed Dussehra celebrations. Delhi’s AQI surged to 238, marking a jump of 59 points from Tuesday afternoon’s reading of 179.

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Out of Delhi’s 59 monitoring stations, Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 309, Chandni Chowk – 306 and Vivek Vihar – 309, measured in the ‘very poor’ category.

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Alipur recorded an AQI of 273, Anand Vihar 237, Ashok Vihar 223, Bawana 275, Patparganj 298, Rohini 291, Wazirpur 253, Akshardham 237 and ITO 280, all falling in the ‘poor’ category.