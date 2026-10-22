Delhi’s air in ‘poor’ category, Mumbai records moderate air quality

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A day after Delhi enforced phase 1 of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-I) the air quality index remained in thee ‘poor’ category at an air quality index of 225. Wednesday was Delhi’s first ‘poor’ air quality day of the season and it followed Dussehra celebrations. Delhi’s AQI surged to 238, marking a jump of 59 points from Tuesday afternoon’s reading of 179.
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Out of Delhi’s 59 monitoring stations, Jahangirpuri recorded an AQI of 309, Chandni Chowk – 306 and Vivek Vihar – 309, measured in the ‘very poor’ category.
Alipur recorded an AQI of 273, Anand Vihar 237, Ashok Vihar 223, Bawana 275, Patparganj 298, Rohini 291, Wazirpur 253, Akshardham 237 and ITO 280, all falling in the ‘poor’ category.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR on Wednesday after reviewing the air quality. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the government was taking concrete steps to control major sources of pollution.Sirsa said that around 30 agencies are working under an 11-point pollution control plan in line with the guidelines of NITI Aayog and the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).
This morning, Mumbai recorded an AQI of 106, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. Of its 26 monitoring stations, Bandra Kurla Complex-IITM recorded the highest AQI at 155, also in the ‘moderate’ category.
On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court said it was “shocking” that Mumbai was surpassing Delhi in pollution levels. Justice Gokhale cited reports suggesting that officials could highlight readings from cleaner parts of the city while overlooking pollution near traffic signals and slum areas.
According to the CPCB, ‘poor’ air quality can cause breathing discomfort during prolonged exposure. ‘Moderate’ air quality can cause discomfort to people with lung disorders, asthma and heart disease.
The CPCB classifies AQI readings of 0-50 as ‘good’, 51-100 as ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 as ‘moderate’, 201-300 as ‘poor’, 301-400 as ‘very poor’ and 401-500 as ‘severe’.