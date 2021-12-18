Delhi: AP Dhillon concert set to be cancelled, SDM raises Covid red flag

The Vasant Vihar Sub Divisional Magistrate has directed Andaz Hotel in Aerocity to cancel the concert of Punjabi singer A P Dhillon citing violation of Covid guidelines by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). The event was to be held Saturday night.

“The Delhi Disaster Management Authority is satisfied that the NCT of Delhi is threatened with the spread of Covid-19 epidemic, which has already been declared as a pandemic by the World health Organisation and has considered it necessary to take effective measures to prevent its spread and issued various orders/instructions from time to time to all authorities concerned to take all required measures to appropriately deal with the situation in NCT of Delhi,” Vasant Vihar SDM Ankur Prakash Meshram said in an order dated December 17 sent to Naresh Madan of Andaz Hotel as well as Vijay Malhotra, the Director of Security at the hotel.

He referenced a DDMA notice dated December 15 with “regards to prohibited/restricted activities from December 16th to January 1st which prohibits all social/political/sports/entertainment cultural/religious/festival related rings and congregations throughout NCT of Delhi”.

“Vide letter dated December 13 you had informed about launch of your restaurant on 18 December 2021 in Andaz Hotel, Aerocity; expecting 400-500 guests for the evening… It has been brought to the notice of the undersigned websites… and other sources that a music show by Sh A P Dhillon is being organised in your premises – Khubani, Andaz Hotel, Aerocity, Delhi on December 18, 10 pm onwards,” the order said.

“You are hereby directed to cancel the music show and the related gathering/congregation since it is in violation of the DDMA order…. In case you are found violating the aforesaid instructions, you shall be proceeded against as per the provisions of Section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Section 188 of IPC and other applicable laws,” it added.

The hotel has been directed to comply with the directions and “submit reply for concealing facts & submitting false information” within one day of the receipt of the notice.