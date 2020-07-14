New Delhi: Anti-smog gun installed at Connaught Place

Dharmendra, Chairperson of the NDMC, Amit Singla, secretary, and other civic officials inaugurated the machine, which costs Rs 13 lakh. (Express) Dharmendra, Chairperson of the NDMC, Amit Singla, secretary, and other civic officials inaugurated the machine, which costs Rs 13 lakh. (Express)

An ‘Anti-Smog Gun’ – a cannon-like dust suppression machine that can reduce pollution levels – was installed at the Central Park, Connaught Place, on Monday by the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Dharmendra, Chairperson of the NDMC, Amit Singla, secretary, and other officials of the civic body inaugurated the machine, which costs Rs 13 lakh.

The Anti-Smog Gun creates an ultra-fine fog, consisting of very fine water droplets (lesser than 10 micron in size). Once ejected, these water droplets are spread over a large area with the help of a high-speed fan. These water droplets absorb even the smallest dust particles.

The machine can emit the water droplets to 100 metres of distance, and can cover 27,000-37,000 sq metres of area. It can consume 250 litres per minute. It is remote-controlled, with the fan motor running at a capacity of 37 KW.

The machine reduces pollution by spraying atomised water into the atmosphere, clearing it of dust and particulate matter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd