Sunday, Jan 15, 2023

Anti-pollution curbs under GRAP stage 3 lifted in Delhi as AQI improves

Restrictions that were imposed under Stage-I and Stage-II of GRAP will continue.

Restrictions imposed under Graded Response Action Plan’s (GRAP) Stage III have been withdrawn from Delhi-NCR after marginal improvement in the city’s air quality, Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said on Sunday.

Curbs under Stage III included a ban on non-essential construction and demolition, closure of stone crushers and mining activities in Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR).

However, restrictions that were imposed under Stage-I and Stage-II of GRAP will continue.

The decision was taken after the sub committee of GRAP noted that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi marginally improved from the level of 353 (very poor) on January 14 to 213 (poor) on January 15.

“Based on the decision of the Sub-committee on GRAP, actions upto Stage-III were invoked on January 6 in the NCR, pursuant to prediction of a significant deterioration in the average air quality of Delhi. The Sub-committee in its meeting held on January 15 reviewed the air quality scenario in the region and decided to revoke stage III restrictions with immediate effect,” the CAQM said.

GRAP is classified under four stages of adverse air quality in Delhi. Stage one in a case of ‘poor’ air quality (AQI 201-300); stage two for ‘very poor’ air quality (AQI 301-400); stage three for ‘severe’ air quality (AQI 401-450); and stage four for ‘severe plus’ (AQI >450).

First published on: 15-01-2023 at 18:35 IST
