Anti-narcotics squads: Summoned by court, police chief tightens raid norms

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik has directed officers in-charge of anti-narcotics squads to start taking part in raids and comply with sections of a special law, which requires a gazetted officer to be present when the suspect is being searched before arrest.

Setting aside judgments of a trial court as well as the High Court, the Supreme Court had last year said a suspect has to be mandatorily searched, and a gazetted officer has to be present to ensure this. Police have, in several cases, not complied with this rule, which falls under Section 50 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

In FIRs in such cases, police would mention that the search could not be conducted as the suspect refused, an officer said.

The direction from Patnaik comes after he was summoned by the then Special Judge (NDPS) Pawan Kumar Matto in February, who said in an order that the investigation officer appears to be a “negligent person” and he did not follow the judgment passed by the Supreme Court.

On Monday, a meeting was called by the Additional CP (Crime Branch) A K Singla, where he met all assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and inspectors of the anti-narcotics squad. He also called public prosecutors to discuss possible legal hurdles.

“He asked them to ensure that they strictly comply (with) Section 50 of the NDPS Act in the event contraband is recovered from personal search of any accused. He asked all ACPs to be part of raiding teams and also asked them to make a new strategy to curb drug peddling,” a senior police officer said.

Referring to Section 50 NDPS Act, Singla asked them to mandatorily check suspects. “He also asked them to call the ACP to sign the daily diary (DD) entry before going on a raid,” a senior police officer said. He also discussed the status of narcotics cases and how they have been falling apart in court for not complying with the Supreme Court’s order.

Citing one such case, a senior police officer said a woman was discharged by a Delhi court last year. The Additional Sessions Judge had at the time directed police to follow rules laid down by the Supreme Court, and had emphasised that the “search operation has to be conducted in the presence of a gazetted officer”.