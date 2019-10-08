Delhi: Anti-dengue drive successful, CM Kejriwal says, citing no deaths this year

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed that his initiative ‘10 Hafte10 Baje10 Minute’ campaign has yielded positive results as the number of dengue cases in Delhi have reduced. A weekly report released by the SDMC Monday stated that 74 fresh cases of the vector-borne disease have been reported this week, taking this year’s count to 356 as against 650 cases in 2018.

Advertising

“The number of cases reported in Delhi so far is just 356, compared to 650 by this time last year. Most importantly, we have not yet lost a single life,” the CM tweeted Monday.

Under the campaign, Kejriwal requested people to devote 10 minutes at 10 am every Sunday for draining stagnant water that could lead to breeding of mosquitoes in their houses and surroundings. The campaign will conclude mid November.

“One of the most important purposes of the campaign was to educate people about the origins of dengue mosquito… We realised that the myths around dengue have to be clarified so that people are better prepared,” the CM said.

Advertising

In 2015, Delhi recorded 7,606 cases of dengue until the first week of October, while in 2016 and 2017 the number was at 2,133 and 2,152 respectively.

In 2015, 60 people had lost their lives to dengue, which reduced to four deaths by 2018. This year, no deaths have been reported so far, the government said in a statement.